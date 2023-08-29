Two arrests made at vacant home in Racine

RACINE, Ohio (WSAZ) – Two men were arrested on Sunday, August 27, after police in Racine were called to a vacant home along Main Street.

According to the Racine Police Department, three people were found on the property.

Drug paraphernalia, Narcan, scales, and illicit drugs were in plain view in a vehicle on the property.

Austin Johnson, of Racine, was arrested for possession of drugs, trafficking in drugs, and a hidden compartment in a motor vehicle.

Keith Myers, of Racine, was arrested on a warrant out of Meigs County Court, a warrant out of Middleport Mayor’s Court, and tampering with evidence.

Both men were transported to the Middleport Jail.

