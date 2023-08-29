Westbound lanes of I-64 closed following accidents

Heavy delays have been reported on I-64 following an accident on August 29.
Heavy delays have been reported on I-64 following an accident on August 29.(WSAZ)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 2:07 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two crashes are causing heavy delays in the westbound lanes of I-64.

Dispatchers say anywhere from five to seven cars were involved in the incidents that occurred about a mile apart from each other.

The westbound lanes of I-64 have been shut down near the 47 mile marker.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being diverted via the Institute exit.

Further information has not been released.

Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.

