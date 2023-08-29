Westbound lanes of I-64 closed following accidents

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two crashes are causing heavy delays in the westbound lanes of I-64.

Dispatchers say anywhere from five to seven cars were involved in the incidents that occurred about a mile apart from each other.

The westbound lanes of I-64 have been shut down near the 47 mile marker.

No injuries have been reported.

Traffic is being diverted via the Institute exit.

Further information has not been released.

