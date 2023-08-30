1 injured in 2 vehicle crash, restaurant hit

By Dustin Weekley
Aug. 29, 2023
Kanawha County, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One person was taken to the hospital Tuesday night after a two-vehicle crash in South Charleston.

Dispatch says the crash happened along MacCorkle Avenue South West and one vehicle ran into the Wendy’s restaurant there.

The person taken to the hospital was trapped inside their car and had to be rescued.

Westbound traffic had to be shut down, but has now reopened.

