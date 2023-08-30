Body found along river

The Lawrence County Coroners Office will be performing toxicology testing, but foul play is not...
The Lawrence County Coroners Office will be performing toxicology testing, but foul play is not suspected at this time.(MGN)
By Ryan Murphy
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
IRONTON, Ohio (WSAZ) - A body was found by a City of Ironton employee near the river Tuesday, according to the Ironton Police Department.

Officers said the body was found on the riverbank near the North Second Street overpass.

They said the Lawrence County Coroners Office will be performing toxicology testing, but foul play is not suspected at this time.

