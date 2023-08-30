Police investigate stabbing

A man suffered non-life-threatening injuries late Tuesday night in a stabbing in Dunbar, West Virginia.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews were on the scene late Tuesday night of a stabbing in Dunbar that injured a man.

It was reported just before 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Dunbar Avenue.

Although the man was taken to the hospital, his injuries are non-life-threatening, Dunbar Police at the scene say.

Officers say the stabbing was related to a domestic situation and appears to be a case of self-defense.

No charges are expected.

