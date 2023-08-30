Police investigate stabbing
DUNBAR, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Crews were on the scene late Tuesday night of a stabbing in Dunbar that injured a man.
It was reported just before 10:30 p.m. in the 100 block of Dunbar Avenue.
Although the man was taken to the hospital, his injuries are non-life-threatening, Dunbar Police at the scene say.
Officers say the stabbing was related to a domestic situation and appears to be a case of self-defense.
No charges are expected.
