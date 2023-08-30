FDA approves first oral drug for postpartum depression

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recently approved the first oral pill in the United States specifically formulated to help with postpartum depression, something thousands of mothers experience after childbirth.

Postpartum depression affects about one in seven new mothers after childbirth.

It can be debilitating and potentially life-threatening. Dr. Steve Brumfield, an OBGYN with Valley Health, says it’s common among his patients.

“In 2022 there were a little over 31-million deliveries in the U.S., which means somewhere in the neighborhood of half a million women were suffering from post-partum depression,” Brumfield said. “Of those, three percent will have suicidal thoughts.”

Knowing those statistics, research has been ongoing to find a quicker treatment for postpartum depression than what is available. The FDA has approved the use of a pill called Zuranolone, sold under the name Zurzuvae.

“It’s a different medication, it’s a different, it’s a different mechanism of action and how it works in the brain, and it is specifically studied for postpartum depression,” Brumfield said. “The biggest benefit, though, is that it works quickly.”

Regular antidepressants like Zoloft and Prozac take four to six weeks to take full effect. Another treatment option involves an IV and several days in the hospital. These can pose challenges if you are severely struggling.

“Now, this has effect as soon as three days,” Brumfield said. “It’s only a two-week course you take for 14 days, and has substantial improvement at the end of the two weeks. Having effects within three days to two weeks is really a game changer.”

This pill has not been approved to be prescribed yet, but FDA officials estimate it will be soon.

“They’re saying the last quarter of 2023, so sometime between October and December it should be available,” Brumfield said.

Doctors are excited to have a more efficient treatment specifically targeted for postpartum depression.

