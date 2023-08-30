From flood watch to a “flood” of sun

Flood risk ends as long dry spell sets in thru Labor Day weekend
Flooded streams settle down (file picture)
Flooded streams settle down (file picture)(Jane Adkins Reynolds)
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 29, 2023 at 9:24 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -For a full day after the great flood, people in Parts of Central WV have been on pins and needles with the notice of possible new high water. Well late this Tuesday evening the risk of flooding has ended across the region with only mountainous West Virginia having a skim chance of rising flood waters. So dry has it been since the floods that the ground has been able to recover somewhat, rendering the initial conditions for the flood watch to be outdated. The National Weather Service began piece-mealing the cancelation of the flood watch from west to east on Tuesday night in response to the fading radar returns.

Wednesday will dawn with patchy dense fog and a low near 60 (50s will be common in Interior Southern Ohio). After the fog burns away the sun will go to work in warming temperatures into the mid-80. It is nice to say that no rain is foreseen for Wednesday.

Thursday thru the holiday weekend, sunshiny skies will backstop our concerts, Fairs and festivals as highs aim for the 80s thru Friday then 90s over the weekend.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

