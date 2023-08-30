Ford recalls certain Super Duty trucks over potential axle problem

Some Ford Super Duty trucks are being recalled over an axle issue.
Some Ford Super Duty trucks are being recalled over an axle issue.(Source: Ford Motor Co.)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Auto giant Ford has recalled almost 42,000 Super Duty F-250 and F-350 trucks because a left rear axle shaft may break and increase the risk of a crash.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said the recall covers certain 2023 vehicles with single rear wheels and a 10.5-inch rear axle shaft.

According to the NHTSA, that shaft “may have been improperly heat-treated” during manufacturing.

The agency says if the axle shaft is broken, it can cause a “loss of drive power or vehicle rollaway” when the truck is in park.

Vehicle owners can search the NHTSA database for new recalls using the vehicle identification number to see if the recall covers their vehicle.

Ford will send notification letters to owners of affected vehicles by Oct. 16.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 dead in apparent shooting
2 dead in murder-suicide; names released
1 injured in 2 vehicle crash, restaurant hit by vehicle
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash; restaurant hit
Man arrested after business break-in, theft of truck and guns
Man arrested after business break-in, theft of truck and guns
Heavy delays have been reported on I-64 following an accident on August 29.
Westbound lanes of I-64 reopen following accidents
A truck hauling beer turned over on Fishers Branch Road in Kanawha County, W.Va.
Truck hauling beer crashes in Kanawha County

Latest News

A FedEx driver in Virginia had a package stolen after a man ripped it right from her hands.
‘It’s getting out of control’: FedEx package stolen right out of driver’s hands
Omnis Fuel specializes in developing, licensing, and commercializing innovative technologies to...
Omnis Fuel Technologies to invest $800 million in Pleasants County power plant
FILE - A customer pumps fuel at a gas station. Circle K is offering discounts on gas and other...
National gas station chain offers 30 cents off per gallon Thursday
Tea parties with Valley Cakes, Cafe & Catering
Tea parties with Valley Cakes, Cafe & Catering