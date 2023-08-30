Fugitive for rape arrested by Wayne deputies, US Marshals

By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WAYNE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) – A fugitive from Ohio was arrested in Wayne County, West Virginia, according to Wayne County Sheriff Rick Thompson.

William Newsome, of Greenup, Kentucky, was arrested by the US Marshals, Wayne County Road Patrol units, and the Wayne County Sheriff Drug Enforcement Unit.

William was entered as a fugitive for rape, according to Sheriff Thompson.

Officials say the arrest was made in the Patrick’s Creek area.

Further information was not released.

