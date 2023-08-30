Governor DeWine announces members of Ohio school bus safety working group

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSAZ) - On Wednesday, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced 13 individuals who will serve on his newly formed Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group.

Governor DeWine announced the creation of the working group last week following the death of 11-year-old Aiden Clark, a Northwestern Local School District student who was killed when another vehicle collided with his school bus in Clark County.

“There is always more that can be done when it comes to the safety of children, and I believe we have an obligation to take a holistic look at the safety of our school buses,” said Governor DeWine. “This group’s review will be thorough, focusing on many different aspects of transportation safety.”

The Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group will examine topics including, but not limited to:

School bus regulations

School bus design, maintenance, and inspections

Driver licensing, certification, and training

School bus safety technology

Crash risk factors

Lessons learned from other school bus crashes

Alternative transportation and associated risks

School bus seat belts

Safety of special populations

Critical incident protocol

Members of the Ohio School Bus Safety Working Group include:

Andy Wilson (Chair) Director, Ohio Department of Public Safety

Carolyn Everidge-Frey Senior Executive Director, Center for Advancing Professional Supports,Ohio Department of Education

Dean Fadel President, Ohio Insurance Institute

Judith French Director, Ohio Department of Insurance

Paul Imhoff Director of Government Relations, Buckeye Association of School Administrators

Col. Charles Jones Superintendent, Ohio State Highway Patrol

Jack Marchbanks Director, Ohio Department of Transportation

Jessica Mead Parent

Erin Reed Assistant Policy Director, Office of Ohio Governor Mike DeWine

David Russell School Bus Driver, South Euclid Lyndhurst School District

Robert Widener President, Ohio School Bus Mechanics Association

Chris Woolard Ohio Superintendent of Public Instruction, Ohio Department of Education

Jingzhen Yang, MPH, PhDPrincipal Investigator, Center for Injury Research & Policy, Abigail Wexner Research Institute, Nationwide Children’s Hospital

Additional working group members may be added to the group prior to its first public meeting next month. Recommendations are expected to be issued before the end of the year.

