Here comes summer’s grand finale

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -While far from perfect, the weather took a turn for the better on Wednesday as the air dried out and cozied up thanks to a refreshing northwest breeze. The change was marred by a high cloud deck that backed in from the Atlantic Ocean courtesy of former Hurricane now Tropical Storm Idalia.

Those “hurricane” clouds will run their course overnight paving the way for a starker blue sky starting Thursday and lasting all Labor Day weekend ahead.

Under sunny skies highs will aim for 80 on Thursday, 85 Friday then 90 or better over the holiday weekend. The chance of rain during this period is zero so plan your tailgate, trip to a concert, fair or football game accordingly.

As for Idalia, her tropical storm status will lash the coastal Carolinas with rain, wind and sea surge. But the punishing blow she dealt to Florida will not be realized.

