‘Jackets prepping for Eagles

By Jim Treacy
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
INSTITUTE, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A trio of local college football teams kick off their seasons’ Thursday night with two of them playing each other. The West Virginia State Yellow Jackets travel to Morehead State to take on the Eagles at 6 p.m. while in Charleston, the Golden Eagles take on Gannon.

WSAZ Sports stopped by Institute to hear from the Yellow Jackets on Tuesday afternoon.

