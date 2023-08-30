MU/WVU alliance to help keep graduates in W.Va.

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The 87th Creating Connections and Building a Future business summit is underway Wednesday at The Greenbrier, with lots of major announcements happening.

One of those announcements is impacting college students here in our region.

Marshall University and West Virginia University (WVU) announced a major economic development -- a program called First Ascent WV. It is a collaboration between the two universities to keep graduates working in the Mountain State.

“This is not about us. It’s about the state and our students,” said Danny Twilley, assistant vice president of Economic Community and Asset Development at WVU.

The new first Ascent WV provides opportunities for mentoring, networking, and a way to build a community for the next generation of workers in the state.

The two-year program will help launch professional careers through hybrid or remote work in select areas of the state. Those regions include Huntington, Morgantown, the Eastern Panhandle, the greater Elkins area, New River Gorge, and the Greenbrier Valley.

“We believe this is going to create over $300 million of economic impact in the next several years, and it’s going to create over a thousand jobs,” said Marshall University President Brad Smith.

And Smith says there is no better time to bring a program like this to the state.

“Businesses follow talent,” he said. “If you have amazing talent and talent realizes they can have an incredible life here and live in a hallmark community, they can still see their family members but have any career they want. They no longer have to fly to Silicon Valley to work in high-tech or fly to New York to be in investment banking. They can do it remotely right here.”

Applicants are required to have a remote or hybrid job secured, but are encourage to apply even if they have not secured employment.

