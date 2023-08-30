New Boyd County High School principal takes over

BOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Ben Fritz said he didn’t get his picture taken for the first day of school, but the photo on his lanyard now says Boyd County High School Principal.

The first day of school for students on Wednesday means the first official day on the job for Fritz, who has spent the last decade plus in the Kentucky education system.

With stops at East Carter High School, and the Kentucky Department of Education, Fritz brings experience. Add to his resume, years coaching men’s and women’s soccer, and Boyd County High School has a competitive leader.

“I think I have to be the one that is always on their side, whether it’s with our students or our staff, and I will do anything I can to help them be successful this year,” Fritz said.

Fritz says a successful school year starts with a secure building -- a place where everyone feels comfortable.

“The education part doesn’t matter if they don’t feel safe in what they are doing, so we have a full time School Resource Officer in our building. We also work very closely with the Boyd County Sheriffs Office,” Fritz said.

When students walk across the stage on graduation day, Boyd County High School’s staff hopes to have them ready for what comes next.

“I think the number one thing we have to focus on is preparing students for life after high school, whether it’s college or career. Whatever their next engagement is, we have to be able to prepare them for that next stage of life, and if we are doing that, and we are successful at that, our students are going to be successful at everything they are doing,” Fritz said.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.