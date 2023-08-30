New Capital High School gym floor assessed for damage after fire

By Kim Rafferty
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 7:26 PM EDT
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After more than 30 years, the gym floor at Capital High School was replaced.

Finishing touches were being added to the floor, like painting lines and finishing the surface. Principal Larry Bailey said the volleyball team was excited to play their first games on the new floor.

“Friday morning, you come in thinking you are going to be playing volleyball here, but we quickly had to regroup and find another plan for other practice locations,” Bailey said.

Friday morning, a fire broke out in the hallway nearby scorching the volleyball team’s banner. When the sprinklers came on, the fire was put out, but Bailey said it dropped water into the unfinished crack between the floor and the hallway.

“But where it was not finished the water from the sprinklers ran underneath the gym floor for about an hour and a half, we think,” said Bailey.

Firefighters turned off the sprinkler system but without knowing how much water is underneath school officials are concerned the water could warp and expand the wood.

“We are in the middle of volley ball season right now so we have made arrangements to practice and play our games in other locations,” Bailey said.

Gym class will be held at the upper gym area, while volleyball games will be held at Capital’s feeder school, Horace Mann Middle.

Kanawha County Schools said the gym costs $230,000 from county funds, and work on the gym started in late June.

School officials also said the fire started from a battery in the hallway that belonged to the contracting company.

“Whether that is to repair the floor or replace it, we don’t know those answers yet,” Bailey said.

Bailey said they are unsure if the gym will be ready for winter sports.

