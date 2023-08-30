PODA on horizon for city of Huntington

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The West Virginia Alcohol Beverage Control Administration (WVABCA) has approved Huntington to be the first municipality in the state to have a “private outdoor designated area” or PODA permit in part of downtown.

A similar area exists in Ironton and Portsmouth in Ohio, as well as Ashland, Kentucky.

There are rules and regulations you have to follow. One being, you can’t grab an alcoholic beverage from home and walk around with it. You have to purchase a drink in a to-go PODA cup from a bar or restaurant that is licensed to take part in the designated area.

From there, you can explore parts of downtown that are a part of the PODA parameters.

The PODA makes up Third and Fourth avenues between Eighth and Tenth streets. You’ll notice signs that let you know when you are entering and leaving the designated area.

You can read more about do’s and don’ts here.

Bryan Chambers, who is the communications director for the city of Huntington, says several establishments are in various stages of the approval process to get their license through the WVABCA.

Chambers says St. Marks Bar on 4th Avenue and Summit on 9th Street are already fully licensed.

We sat down with Jeff McKay, the owner of Summit, who says he’s been pushing for this opportunity.

“This is something I have pushed for the last three or four legislative sessions,” McKay said. “I pitched the idea that Ohio has it, Kentucky has it-- so, why don’t we?”

McKay says he is looking forward to seeing both familiar and new faces venture into downtown Huntington to enjoy themselves.

The PODA kicks off this coming Saturday, Sept. 2. It will take place from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays. This will run through Oct. 31 and pick back up in April of next year.

Chambers says if there is an event that has a fair and festival license scheduled to happen within the PODA district on the same day as when the PODA would typically happen, the PODA will be cancelled for that day.

