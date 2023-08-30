Queen of Clean | Removing oil and grease stains from clothes

By Josie Fletcher
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

About this Tip: You dripped some of that juicy hamburger on yourself or maybe some olive oil. Here’s what to do.

How to:

1. Remove the oil or grease by treating with a mixture of equal parts baby powder and dish soap.

2. Apply, work it in, let it sit 15 minutes or so.

3. Rinse and let air dry to see if the oil stain is gone.

4. If not, work in an oil based soap like castile bar soap or Zote soap. The oils in the soap will help to break down and remove the oil stain.

5. Rinse again and air dry.

6. Still have a stain? Mix two parts hydrogen peroxide and one part Dawn in a small dish. Apply to the oil stain, work it in well. Allow to sit for 30 minutes, then launder as usual.

7. Again, air dry to be sure the oil is gone.

Warnings & Cautions: Always be sure a spot is out BEFORE drying clothes. The dryer heat can make it impossible to remove.

