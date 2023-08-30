Sen. McConnell freezes again at Kentucky event

By NBC
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 2:12 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
COVINGTON, Ky. (WSAZ) - It was another scary moment for Sen. Mitch Mcconnell on Wednesday as the senate majority leader appeared to freeze for a second time during a press conference.

The episode happened in the Kentucky senator’s home state.

The 81-year-old had just finished a nearly 20 minute speech in a forum and was taking questions from reporters when the incident occurred.

When asked about running for reelection McConnell froze up, not speaking for more than 30 seconds.

Including when an aide tried to assist him, repeating the question to the senator.

Once McConnell reengaged, he responded briefly to another question before being escorted away.

Reporters did not ask McConnell about the episode before he departed and the senator’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Senator McConnell previously froze during a press conference on capitol hill in July.

He was silent for 19 seconds during that episode before being escorted away from the cameras.

