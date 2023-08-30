Supplies available for Kanawha County flood victims

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Monday’s flooding in eastern Kanawha County left some neighbors needing to start their lives over, but local leaders say the community has been stepping up to help.

Cedar Grove resident James Terry said Tuesday he did not expect Monday’s rainfall to be a step ahead of him.

“I went to take my car across my bridge, a big wave of water went took the whole top off my bridge down the creek,” he recalled. “I was getting ready to shoot across [the bridge] and I’m glad I did and I probably got drowned.”

In the 40 years Terry has lived in Cedar Grove, he never thought he’d be without a solid way to get to his home.

“I’ve been going across a pine tree that fell behind my house, I’ve been walking across that pine tree to get in and out on my property.”

It’s what led him to pick up household supplies at Chesapeake Town Hall Tuesday.

Mayor Melissa Hill said neighbors quickly showed their support.

“We saw the pictures of our neighbors up Winifrede Holler and the other places, and we thought ‘oh, no, this is truly going to be devastating’,” the mayor said. “We’re just happy that, everyone survived no lives lost, but at the same time, we have a lot of cleanup to do.”

Chesapeake Police Chief Robert Brown said there is a silver lining to the situation.

“The great part about it is that it brings people together who normally would not communicate or speak to each other. It does show the strength of a committed community, and it shows the love for people, and that’s what we’re missing sometimes.”

Supply Distributions will be held from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. daily at both Chesapeake Town Hall and Belle Town Hall.

Donations are also being taken, with household cleaning supplies and baby clothes in particular demand.

