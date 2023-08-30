Troopers investigating after bodies found in Dingess community

DINGESS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Troopers with the Williamson detachment of West Virginia State Police responded to the Dingess community on Saturday 26 after a 911 call about two bodies being found.

Troopers say the gruesome discovery was made in the Hilltop Lane, Blueberry Lane area.

Officials believe the decomposed bodies had been at the location for about a week.

Both bodies were sent to the medical examiner’s office.

Further information has not been released.

