10-year-old girl stabs man assaulting her mother, police say

Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted...
Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted her mother.(Source: Gray News)
By Joe Ashley and Gray News staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 2:05 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (KWTX/Gray News) - Authorities in Texas are investigating after a 10-year-old girl reportedly stabbed a man in the leg after he assaulted her mother.

The Harris County Sheriff’s Office reports the incident happened Wednesday at a Houston apartment complex.

Police say a 10-year-old girl allegedly stabbed a man in the leg after he physically assaulted her mother.

The man was taken to the hospital in fair condition, according to police.

“Awful situation for a 10-yr-old little girl to have to witness and experience,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez in a statement posted to social media.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KWTX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lawrence County Coroners Office will be performing toxicology testing, but foul play is not...
Body found along river
One person died Wednesday evening after a crash in Charleston.
Woman faces DUI-causing-death charge in crash
1 injured in 2 vehicle crash, restaurant hit by vehicle
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash; restaurant hit
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern...
Sen. McConnell freezes again at Kentucky event
A picture of Megan Oxley who passed away after her car ran out of gas and she could not call...
Woman dies after getting trapped in hot vehicle with 2 children

Latest News

An incident in New York City that ended with an off-duty police officer shot in the leg is...
Off-duty NYC officer shot in alleged road rage incident
‘Nothing too crazy:’ Hilton Head Island residents grateful for low impacts from Idalia
Myrtle Beach watches Idalia pass
This aerial photo shows homes surrounded by floodwaters in Steinhatchee, Fla., Wednesday, Aug....
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida with 125 mph winds, flooding streets, snapping trees and cutting power
Tropical Storm Warning Myrtle Beach
Idalia's Impact at Myrtle Beach