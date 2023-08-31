The Appalachian Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival coming back for third year

Appalachian Moonshine, Music & Makers Festival
Appalachian Moonshine, Music & Makers Festival(WYMT)
By Olivia Calfee
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Moonshine, Music & Makers Festival has celebrated the region’s unique heritage for the last two years.

The festival will be back for its third year in downtown Pikeville on Sept. 15-16.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to the Appalachian Moonshine, Music & Makers Festival for a unique celebration of our region’s culture and heritage. With a variety of live music, games, and entertainment at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Plaza with a distinctly Appalachian flair, there will be something for everyone, whether you have called Pikeville home for decades or are a first-time visitor,” said Appalachian Wireless Arena Director of Events Kevin Roberts in a news release.

The festival is focused on sharing Appalachian history and craftsmanship with visitors.

Local and regional visual artists will showcase their handcrafted art. Moonshine distilleries will also offer special tastings and moonshine bottles for attendees to purchase.

“The City of Pikeville boasts a wonderful history as part of Appalachia, between the origins of Bluegrass music and the tradition of Kentucky moonshine to artisanal craftsmanship inspired by the region,” said City of Pikeville Interim City Manager Brad Slone in a news release.

Officials with the City of Pikeville said that the festival will feature live music in downtown Pikeville at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Plaza on the Mountaintop Media Stage.

The festival is from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Admission is free.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Wednesday evening after a crash in Charleston.
Woman faces DUI-causing-death charge in crash
The Lawrence County Coroners Office will be performing toxicology testing, but foul play is not...
Body found along river
1 injured in 2 vehicle crash, restaurant hit by vehicle
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash; restaurant hit
Sen. Mitch McConnell appears to freeze at Q&A with reporters following an event in Northern...
Sen. McConnell freezes again at Kentucky event
William Newsome, of Greenup, Ky, was taken into custody by the US Marshals, Wayne County Road...
Fugitive for rape arrested by Wayne deputies, US Marshals

Latest News

WSAZ’s Sarah Sager moderates the WV Gubernatorial Forum held at Colonial Hall of The Greenbrier...
DECISION 2024 | West Virginia Gubernatorial Forum
Local author writes novel about the Appalachian frontier
Local author writes novel about the Appalachian frontier
Brandon Butcher Delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, August 31st, 2023.
First Warning Forecast
Brandon Butcher delivers the First Warning Forecast for Thursday, August 31st, 2023.
First Warning Forecast