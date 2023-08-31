The Appalachian Moonshine, Music and Makers Festival coming back for third year

PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - The Appalachian Moonshine, Music & Makers Festival has celebrated the region’s unique heritage for the last two years.

The festival will be back for its third year in downtown Pikeville on Sept. 15-16.

“We are thrilled to welcome guests to the Appalachian Moonshine, Music & Makers Festival for a unique celebration of our region’s culture and heritage. With a variety of live music, games, and entertainment at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Plaza with a distinctly Appalachian flair, there will be something for everyone, whether you have called Pikeville home for decades or are a first-time visitor,” said Appalachian Wireless Arena Director of Events Kevin Roberts in a news release.

The festival is focused on sharing Appalachian history and craftsmanship with visitors.

Local and regional visual artists will showcase their handcrafted art. Moonshine distilleries will also offer special tastings and moonshine bottles for attendees to purchase.

“The City of Pikeville boasts a wonderful history as part of Appalachia, between the origins of Bluegrass music and the tradition of Kentucky moonshine to artisanal craftsmanship inspired by the region,” said City of Pikeville Interim City Manager Brad Slone in a news release.

Officials with the City of Pikeville said that the festival will feature live music in downtown Pikeville at the Appalachian Wireless Arena Plaza on the Mountaintop Media Stage.

The festival is from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Admission is free.

Copyright 2023 WYMT. All rights reserved.