DECISION 2024 | West Virginia Gubernatorial Forum

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginians will have their first chance to hear from the top candidates campaigning to be their next governor on Thursday at 11 a.m. on WSAZ.

WSAZ’s Sarah Sager will be moderating the forum being held at Colonial Hall of The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs.

Each candidate will have two minutes to share their vision for the future of the Mountain State, then Sarah will ask them a series of questions to give you a better idea of where each candidate stands on a number of topics that matter to you - such as job creation, economic development, education, and the workforce.

The forum will be streamed LIVE on WSAZ, WSAZ.com, and the WSAZ app.

