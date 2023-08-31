Fire station deemed total loss after flood

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - First responders who would’ve been first on scene to help out during the dramatic flooding Monday morning were hindered by water damage to their own fire station.

The Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department’s Winifrede Station is deemed a total loss.

“The creek washed out the foundation from under most of the building,” Capt. Josh Williams said.

Williams says Monday morning, volunteer firefighters who live near the station in Winifrede went to the firehouse when they saw how dire the situation was becoming, but the high water was already leaving its mark there, rendering them unable to use any equipment inside.

“We’re here to help these people, and us not being able to get to the station to do that is just heartbreaking,” Williams said.

Chief Jeremy Hamilton says much of what was inside was destroyed.

“It hits harder when it’s close to home like this,” Hamilton said. “You don’t expect it to be in your backyard.”

A fire truck and utility vehicle were badly damaged, leaving them out of commission.

“Water was mid-level throughout the truck,” Williams said.

The main Chesapeake fire station will be handling calls in Winifrede for now. Captain Williams says as community members face the enormous task of cleaning up and trying to return to a sense of normalcy, they’ll also be dealing with longer response times.

“It is a huge loss for the community,” he said. “We’re coming up with a game plan to get people back the coverage they deserve and the help we can give them.”

The chief says the hope is to eventually rebuild the fire station there, but it’s too early to guess when that could happen.

