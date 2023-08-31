First Warning Forecast | A summer-like start to meteorological fall

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – High pressure moving to the east of the area will stir up some southerly winds into the overall area, allowing for the development of much warmer temperatures to move into the overall area for the day on Friday. With plenty of sunshine expected and these southerly winds, temperatures will likely reach into the mid 80s for the day on Friday - setting the stage for some nice Friday football games!

The warming trend continues for the day on Saturday, although increased clouds may limit the extent of how warm the temperatures will actually get to. In any case, middle and upper 80s will be the standard for many of the tailgates on Saturday for the evening Marshall game, so prepare accordingly. Game time is looking fantastic once again, with temps in the 80s and sunny skies.

90s will be on the horizon for Sunday, as the warming trend continues. This will lead to middle 90s for the Labor Day holiday, so cookouts and bbqs will definitely need to be held near a pool, or in a location where air conditioning is accessible. 90s will continue well into next week, with continued dry conditions expected to occur until Wednesday into Thursday, when a cold front will look to push on through, and bring some chances of isolated showers.

As for next weekend? that remains to be determined. Tony and Andy will have more on that in later newscasts.

