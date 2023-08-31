Hal Greer Boulevard detour to begin next week

(Source: MGN)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - There will be a detour on Hal Greer Boulevard beginning next week while crews replace a sewer line.

City officials say the detour will be near the intersection of Charleston Avenue and Hal Greer Boulevard, from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m., beginning Tuesday, September 5, 2023,

Traffic can expect a detour in the traffic pattern along Hal Greer Boulevard from Charleston Avenue to 9th Avenue beginning at 6 p.m. and ending at 6 a.m. nightly as contractors work to replace the sewer line.

This may take several days to complete, but the work will take place in the evening and early morning hours to minimize traffic delays, officials say.

This project should be completed within two weeks.

During the hours of the sewer line replacement construction, traffic will be detoured from 9th Avenue and Charleston Avenue along Hal Greer Boulevard to 20th Street.

Southbound traffic on Hal Greer Boulevard will be open to traffic only and will not be able to travel south of the Marshall University Pharmacy School Building.

However, emergency service vehicles and large commercial trucks will be flagged through the closure.

This phase of the Hal Greer Boulevard Renovation Project’s goal is to improve connectivity and safety for all modes of transportation on Hal Greer Boulevard from Third Avenue to Washington Boulevard and transform the corridor into a welcoming gateway and community asset.

