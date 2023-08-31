KCHD talks risks of flood-related illnesses

Those in flood-affected areas are encouraged to quickly clean up before a stretch of hot days next week to limit the risk of mold growth in their homes.
By Kimberly Donahue
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Those in flood-affected areas are encouraged to quickly clean up before a stretch of hot days next week, to limit the risk of mold growth in their homes.

The Kanawha Charleston Health Department’s Health Officer Dr. Steven Esehanur said mold can grow on almost any type of surface in these conditions.

“Reduce that risk by quickly ventilating buildings using fans and dehumidifiers to dry out the spaces as quickly as possible. So we highly encourage people to get those windows open of any facility,” he said. “Any structure, home that has had flood water in it, use fans to help dry that out as quickly as possible, especially with this heat. That much heat combined with a lot of water, that is a recipe for growing mold.”

He said wearing the right gear while cleaning will go a long way.

“Mold can cause a number of diseases, primarily, we see a lot of respiratory diseases that can result from mold exposure. So protect yourself if you are cleaning up mold, using a mask, wearing gloves,” he said “If the mask gets contaminated, replace that mask, but try to limit exposure. But if you do have to expose yourself to molds, make sure you stay masked.”

Additionally, Eshenaur said ingesting contaminated water puts one at risk of nausea, vomiting or diarrhea.

Ahead of the heat, be sure to take breaks while cleaning.

“Given this time of year (with heat), we encourage people to make sure they’re drinking plenty of water, bottled water, especially if, if there’s any risk of drinking contaminated water, and to stay cool. We don’t need any more individuals to fall to a heat illness that’s unnecessary.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person died Wednesday evening after a crash in Charleston.
Woman faces DUI-causing-death charge in crash
The Lawrence County Coroners Office will be performing toxicology testing, but foul play is not...
Body found along river
Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
1 injured in 2 vehicle crash, restaurant hit by vehicle
1 injured in 2-vehicle crash; restaurant hit
Phenomenal fundraiser helps woman with car issues
Woman humbled by outpouring of love/donations for new car

Latest News

W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood-damaged areas
W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood-damaged areas
W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood-damaged areas
W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood-damaged areas
KCHD talks risks of flood-related illnesses
KCHD talks risks of flood-related illnesses
Labor Day weekend forecast
First Warning Forecast