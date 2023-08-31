Labor Day weekend arrives in style

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The unofficial end of summer comes with the Labor Day weekend ahead. Fittingly, the weather will trend hot and sunshiny thru Labor Day and beyond. If all goes according to plan, we may go another week without any rain. So for fairs, festivals and football games this weekend, the only concern might be a sunburn as the early September sun can still muster a nasty burn with exposure that comes without a sunscreen lathered on.

Tonight will be fine for the Pullman Square finale, a tribute to the Thundering Herd, and the Greenup County Fair (MOTOCROSS and DISCO MUSIC) then under clear skies readings will dip into the good sleeping 50s by dawn. Patchy fog will greet the first light of Friday.

Friday, sunshine will shine brightly all day long. The coolness of dawn will turn to a hot and cozy feel to the afternoon. Highs should make the mid-80s with a drying northeast breeze. Then under clear skies conditions will be ideal for Friday night football.

Saturday is college football day as well as the Portsmouth River Days parade day. For folks parked out on Gallia street in Portsmouth or tailgating at the Joan temperatures in the 80s will feel hit in the sun and by day’s end downtown temperatures will get close to 90.

Sunday and Labor Day sunshine and highs near 90 and then it’s 90 or better for most of next week.

