Man arrested in connection with theft at high school football game

Michael Kerns was arrested without incident on Thursday around 2:30 a.m. in Franklin Furnace,
Michael Kerns was arrested without incident on Thursday around 2:30 a.m. in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.(Scioto County Sheriff's Office)
By Alyssa Hannahs
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:41 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) - A man has been arrested following a theft incident at a Wheelersburg Football Game, according to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident happened on Friday, August 25.

Detectives were able to trace credit card charges made at a local gas station and Walmart in New Boston.

Two suspects, Kerns and Gidget Timberman, were identified through surveillance videos.

Michael Kerns was arrested without incident on Thursday around 2:30 a.m. in Franklin Furnace, Ohio.

Deputies say Kerns has been charged with receiving stolen property, 3 counts of telecommunication fraud, and forgery.

He is being held without bond.

Gidget Timberman, 29, of Wheelersburg, Ohio, was arrested the night of the incident, August 25.

