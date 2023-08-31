Myrtle Beach watches Idalia pass

Rain, wind, high surf to pass on Thursday
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -After a night and daylong lashing in North Florida from then Hurricane Idalia, the howling winds, torrents of rain and pounding surf had rendered the Gold Coast helpless by the end of Wednesday!

But Idalia was on the move last night after quickly unleashing her triple threat into Coastal Georgia in the afternoon. Her final stop was to be a swipe at the South Carolina beaches including the famous Grand Strand late Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. There tropical tempests are no stranger!

For Myrtle Beach we are expecting 2″-4″ of rain which will lead to minor flooding along Kings Highway. Still the golf courses with sandy based soils will easily handle the soaking rain.

As for the sea surge, 1′-3′ feet was expected at high tide, but when Idalia passes Thursday morning it will be at low tide at North Myrtle and Calabash…so no extra boost in water level is expected beyond the 1′-3′.

Then there are the winds which peak Thursday then die away at night.

The threshold for power outs is 50 miles per hour and there are 2 windows for that to occur overnight then again in the afternoon. This would be after a morning relative lull.

So after the storm head seaward, Myrtle Beach should be open for business this holiday weekend…still a choppy surf will be had with Idalia lurking at sea. But highs in the 80s with sun will be comfy if you are heading to the Myrtle Beach Grand Strand where there is huge Gospel Music Festival.

