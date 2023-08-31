One dead in crash

By Kimberly Keagy
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 8:00 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -One person died Wednesday evening after a crash near the intersection of Washington Street West and Pennsylvania Ave S., according to Kanawha County dispatchers.

The two-vehicle crash was reported just before 7:30 p.m.

Dispatchers expect the road to be closed while an investigation is underway. It’s unclear when it will reopen.

This is a developing story.

