Friend/teammate looks back one year after teen dies in crash

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Friendships that inspire us to become better people are something special.

“She was always such a good friend and she was always nice to everybody, and it definitely made me realize that I always need to be a good friend and live the way she did, because she’s just amazing,” Jenna Brown said.

From the time Jenna Brown and Leah Strickland were little, the two shared a bond on and off the field.

“Soccer will never be the same without her, and I just loved playing with her,” Brown said.

It’s been a year since Leah lost her life in a car crash.

She was on the way home from a soccer game when she and her father crashed on Interstate 79. Leah did not survive.

“I don’t know what to say ... I just miss her a lot,” Brown said.

It’s hard putting into words what it’s like going to school and playing soccer without Leah by her side.

However, as Brown and her teammates at Herbert Hoover get ready for their game Thursday night, decked out in blue and wearing Leah’s soccer number “17″-- they’re determined to honor her.

“All that sadness is going to be on the field. She’s really going to be remembered today, and I’m just going to play with all my heart for her,” Leah said.

Leading them to victory is their coach Michael Strickland, who was also Leah’s father.

“Going through this tragic event, crying with my girls and seeing my girls go through so much. We just built this tight bond of love. I preach to them that life is way more important than a soccer game,” Michael said.

In efforts to keep Leah’s legacy alive, family has made a memorial scholarship in her honor.

We’ll have more on how the community can help show support, coming up in our 6 p.m. Friday newscast.

