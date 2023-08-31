Safe Zones created by student to make meet-ups safer

ST. ALBANS, W.Va. (WSAZ) - As a project to become an Eagle Scout, Ethan Cavender went to his community’s police chief, fire chief and the St. Alban’s mayor about his idea.

Months later, the Safe Zones at the police and fire departments create a safe place for internet exchanges and child custody exchanges.

“The reason the spots are faced like this towards the police department was because of those cameras right there,” Cavender said.

St. Albans Police Chief Marc Gilbert showed the surveillance cameras at the department pointing to the spaces.

“Our officers enter and exit from that door all day long, so this spot is close to where officers tend to be,” Cavender said.

Cavender painted the spots green, along with the help of family, friends and troop leaders, and the city donated the signs.

“I think it makes it safer because there is a bunch of shady people online that you can’t necessarily trust,” Cavender said.

He said he has already seen the spots go to use.

“When parents have to divide time with children, a lot of times the courts order them to meet at certain locations,” Gilbert said.

In addition, Cavender and his brothers have completed other Eagle Scout projects at the police department and the armory.

Cavender said he is proud of his project and hopes it will provide a level of comfort for anyone who needs a safe meet-up spot.

Gilbert said he is proud of the young men who have gone above and beyond to make their community safer.

“Anytime someone thinks the world is nothing but bad, you just got to look around. We have three boys in the St. Albans area that are doing things for the entire community. It is easy to find the bad, but there is a lot of good going on,” Gilbert said.

