Silver Alert issued for man with dementia(Mercer County (WV) Sheriff's Office)
By Eric Fossell
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a man with dementia who was last seen traveling through southern West Virginia, Metro 911 reported Thursday.

Floyd Garrett, 72, was last seen traveling north on Interstate 77 (the West Virginia Turnpike) in the Ghent area of Raleigh County around 11:56 a.m. Thursday.

Garrett is described as 6 feet tall and 160 pounds with white hair.

Investigators say Garrett is driving a U-Haul with Arizona plates (AL89770) that’s towing an older model black F-150 with a “Lightning” decal on the driver’s side. The F-150 has a Louisiana plate C266270.

According to the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office in West Virginia, Garrett was traveling from Tennessee to Virginia and got lost when he crossed into West Virginia at the East River Tunnel.

Anyone with information about Garrett is asked to call the Mercer County 911 Center at 304-425-8911, West Virginia State Police, or their local 911 center.

