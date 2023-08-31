Victim identified in deadly DUI crash

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department has released the name of the victim in a deadly DUI crash in Charleston Wednesday.

Officers have identified the victim as Gavin Vest, 20, of Red House.

They say Melissa Dawn Bailey, 43, of Charleston, was driving west on Washington Street West and ran a red light at the intersection of Pennsylvania Avenue South, officers said. The T-bone crash involved a Toyota Corolla and an SUV.

Charleston Police said Vest was a passenger in Bailey’s car at the time of the crash.

Vest was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bailey is now charged with DUI-causing-death

Melissa Dawn Bailey (WSAZ/Dominick Groves)

Two others inside Bailey’s vehicle were taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Two other people, who were inside the other vehicle, were also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Check out our previous coverage >>> HERE.

