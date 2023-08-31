Volunteers come together to help flood victims

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A community is coming together after disaster struck their area, leaving some neighbors with nothing.

Volunteers and local groups gathered Thursday at Chesapeake City Hall to collect donations to help victims of the flooding. One of those volunteers was Dona Lacy, who says all donations are welcome.

“We are here to help people, that’s the most important thing and to reach out to them,” she said. “Anyone can donate. People on a daily basis are bringing things in all the time, so anyone can donate. Some have simply donated monetarily, to help us go get what we need”

Among the volunteers there to help out was Disabled American Veterans, a nonprofit supporting veterans nationwide.

“We are here for the veterans and the communities, here for the disaster that just happened. We are here for the relief of the veterans. Any which way that we can alleviate some of the stress during this time, we are here to help,” said Disabled American Veterans State Commander Adam Greathouse.

In this time of need, safety is important but what many do not think of is contracting tetanus when trying to clean up from flood damage.

“When it floods, you don’t know what’s underneath the water whether it’s sharp metal, plastic, all sorts of different bacteria and viruses in the water that you can contract through wounds,” Brittany Brown, medical assistant at the Kanawha-Charleston Health Department, said. “So we recommend you get a tetanus shot beforehand, so just in case you don’t know when life will throw a curveball at you.”

Brown said anyone can come in and get a shot for free, even if they have gotten one before or want to be extra safe. For a community that has been through so much, Greathouse says it’s amazing to see the support, love and help of everyone at the donation center.

“It’s amazing to see the community come together. It’s not just the veterans, it’s a community and when you see a disaster like this come through your state, the comradery and no one left behind means a lot seeing it first hand,” Greathouse said.

