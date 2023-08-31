Woman humbled by outpouring of love/donations for new car

A fundraiser to help a woman with car issues took on a life of its own.
By Tim Irr
Published: Aug. 30, 2023 at 9:27 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - One simple act of kindness has the potential to blossom into a movement.

You may have already heard the story of Karen Collingsworth from Starbucks at Marshall University.

She recently had some major car problems so Collingsworth’s co-workers, who are also Marshall students, wanted to help. But no one could have predicted what would happen next.

Collingsworth, who’s humble and humbled, suffered quite a setback when her old car was broken into and trashed last week, with the catalytic converter even being cut off.

It was admittedly a bad day, and her co-workers at Starbucks on MU’s campus knew it.

The donations rolled in from people who know and love Collingsworth -- current students, students long since graduated, faculty and staff. Even MU President Brad Smith kicked in a big donation.

With nearly $40,000 and growing, it’s clear, in a viral way, that Collingsworth really is something special. Some of the donations have even come from people who’ve never met her and were simply moved by the story and all the wonderful comments.

But the majority of comments are people who’ve personally been touched by her kindness.

For the full story from Tim Irr, tap on the video link.

