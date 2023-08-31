W.Va. Gov. Justice tours flood-damaged areas

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Thursday afternoon toured some of the areas impacted most by Monday’s flooding.

Justice got a firsthand look at the damage and talked with affected residents.

The governor stopped in some of the hardest-hit areas, all as residents continue to face a long, daunting cleanup effort. Justice visited Winifrede, Slaughter Creek, Little Creek, and Witcher Creek in Kanawha County.

We’ve heard from the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Chief, who said the flood left utilities destroyed. He said it’s going to take months for the Division of Highways to repair the roads impacted.

Justice stopped at a church in Winifrede and spoke with people impacted. He says it’s great to see how so many are pitching in, donating items to help those in need and working to get the areas cleaned up.

He says the state needs to look at clearing sediment out of creeks to possibly prevent events like this from happening in the future.

Justice said indications at this point are that the damage was not extensive enough for FEMA to get involved, but he’s still encouraging everyone who suffered damage to fill out a weather damage survey — information will be submitted to federal officials for a possible disaster declaration.

