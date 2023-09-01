2 motorcycle riders seriously injured after pursuit

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Two people on a motorcycle were seriously injured Thursday night after a pursuit throughout much of Huntington, Cabell County 911 dispatchers say.

That chase ended with a crash near the intersection of Virginia Avenue and 12th Street West.

Both people on the motorcycle were taken to the hospital. They’re considered trauma patients, dispatchers say.

The pursuit started just after 7 p.m. in the 500 block of 6th Avenue when deputies with the Cabell County Sheriff’s Office attempted to stop a motorcyclist not wearing a helmet. The motorcycle was occupied by a male and a female.

It took off, and and deputies lost sight of it. They terminated the pursuit.

The motorcycle was spotted again around the 300 block of West 7th Avenue. The chase resumed and went to around 20th Street, just east of Marshall University’s campus, and then toward the Ohio River and west on 3rd Avenue.

It then went toward Virginia Avenue before the crash happened near 12th Street West.

No law enforcement officers were involved in the crash.

Officers with the Huntington Police Department helped set up a perimeter, dispatchers said.

