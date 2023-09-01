First Warning Forecast | A very hot Labor Day forecast

First Warning Forecast (9-4-23)
By Nicholas Snider
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 5:39 AM EDT
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) – Story of your Labor Day? Heat and dryness. High pressure continues to sit to the south and east of the overall area, allowing for southerly winds to continue to push those hot and dry conditions into the area for the day on Monday. This should continue to be the case throughout much of the beginning of the week. However, this will not last forever.

A cold front will slide on through Wednesday night into Thursday morning, bringing rain chances to the overall area, beginning Wednesday evening. This will continue a rainy pattern through the weekend, as multiple rounds of energy in our atmosphere should bring about some chances of showers to the area Thursday, Friday, Saturday, AND on Sunday. However, your best chances of rain will look to be on Thursday and Friday.

Temperature-wise, 90s through Wednesday will eventually fall into the mid-80s by Thursday. By Friday we’re well into the lower 80s with some upper 70s rolling their way on into the overall area by Saturday and Sunday.

