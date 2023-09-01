Jefferson Road Project concrete pouring forces overnight road closure

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - A project that WSAZ has been following for years is now taking another step forward.

In 2019, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice awarded nearly $50 million to expand Jefferson Road to five lanes. Highway crews also adding a roundabout to the intersection to help ease congestion. But it is all taking longer than anticipated.

In the meantime, drivers, including 66-year-old Vicki Eagle, are left stressed and avoiding that road whenever possible.

“I can’t stand the mess out here, it’s too nerve-wracking,” Eagle said. “I have to leave early and come out when there’s not a lot of traffic, or come back very late in the evening, and that’s not an option. I don’t go to South Ridge unless I absolutely have to, I don’t come out this way unless I have to.”

The Division of Highways said Friday night’s road closure will force drivers to re-route their travels to MacCorkle Avenue to bypass the work zone while also leaving Jefferson Road accessible to travel. DOH officials said they are pouring concrete as part of this project which is forcing the road closure.

WSAZ reached out to DOH in 2021 and was told that the project was expected to be complete by the fall of 2023. But, WSAZ was told Friday that the project is now expected to be complete in late 2024 or early 2025 -- about a year after its initial projection.

With no end in sight, drivers are left at a standstill driving on that road, impacting their daily commutes to work.

Emily Withrow works in the area off Jefferson Road and says driving is a part of her job, but she is hopeful for the completion.

“We are in and out of this office all day long, so I sit in this traffic a good 15-20 times a day,” Withrow said. “I feel like when it’s done it’ll be good, but they really need to figure something out with the middle lanes and stuff they got going on.”

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.