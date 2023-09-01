Labor Day weekend weather aims to please

“Summer” goes out in “simmering” style
By Tony Cavalier
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 6:46 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -The “unofficial” end of summer this weekend means lots of festivals, fairs and football. The weather aims to please with the caveat that in the direct sun, the air will feel hot so plenty of sunscreen and cold beverages will be needed for parade goers (Portsmouth, Catlettsburg), fair fans (Greenup Fair concludes Saturday night) and tailgaters (OU and UK noon start, MU 6pm kick). Daytime highs this weekend will flirt with 90 and overnight lows will be in the cozy 60s.

The hot and dry weather will hold through most of next week. Early indications point toward next Friday being the breakthrough day for showers and a drop in temperature back into the 80s.

Until then though the dry season has arrived on schedule and given the best we have done in the high temperature department this summer has been 94, it is plausible we surpass that level by mid next week.

