‘Leah’s Legacy’ event organized to support memorial scholarship

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s been one year since a Herbert Hoover student lost her life in a car crash.

Leah Strickland was on the way home from a soccer game when she and her father crashed on Interstate 79. Leah did not survive.

Since then, Leah’s parents have been dedicated to carry on her legacy.

Aside from Leah’s passion for sports, she was a 4.0 student with hundreds of community service hours, her father says.

So, they developed the Leah Strickland Memorial Scholarship.

To help raise money for this scholarship, her parents created an event called “Leah’s Legacy.”

It is happening from 5 to 9 p.m. Sept. 17 at Slack Plaza in Charleston.

There is going to be something for everyone: a 5K, 2-mile walk, a kid’s fun run and more.

“We’ll have a live band there, the “New Old Souls,” and we’re just going to make it a fun evening. The kids have a bubble run, they’re going to run through bubbles and get to raise money to help the scholarship fund,” Emily Strickland said.

“Leah would want us to be strong. She wouldn’t want us to give up. She wants us to go out there, try to make changes, try to help other people out,” Michael Strickland said.

