Man dies in ATV crash

Deadly ATV Crash generic
Deadly ATV Crash generic(MGN)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2023 at 10:03 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Thursday afternoon in an ATV crash in the McDowell community, the Floyd County Sheriff’s office said.

Loren Herrington, 40, of McDowell, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county deputy coroner. The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Ned’s Fork.

Investigators say the ATV went off the roadway and over an embankment.

The crash remains under investigation by a Sheriff’s Office accident reconstructionist.

