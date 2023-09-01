Man dies in ATV crash

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - A man died Thursday afternoon in an ATV crash in the McDowell community, the Floyd County Sheriff’s office said.

Loren Herrington, 40, of McDowell, was pronounced dead at the scene by the county deputy coroner. The crash happened around 2 p.m. on Ned’s Fork.

Investigators say the ATV went off the roadway and over an embankment.

The crash remains under investigation by a Sheriff’s Office accident reconstructionist.

