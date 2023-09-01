Master the pre-game party with beef tailgate tips

For sports fans, one tradition defines game day more than any other... and that's tailgating.
By Josie Fletcher
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:14 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -

For sports fans, one tradition defines game day more than any other, and that’s tailgating. The true enthusiast knows tailgating is more than a grill and cooler – it’s a lifestyle.

Erica Roby, one of the country’s leading female pitmasters, shares two recipes that will show off beef’s versatility and satisfy any sports fan -- birria beef street tacos, cooked on a portable flat top griddle, and shepherd pie skillet with ground beef, cooked on the portable pellet smoker.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Meyer was pulled over by police because he had a full-sized Watusi bull named “Howdy Doody”...
VIDEO: Police pull over man with bull riding shotgun
Melissa Bailey is now charged with DUI-causing-death.
Victim identified in deadly DUI crash
2 motorcyle riders seriously injured after pursuit
2 motorcycle riders seriously injured after pursuit
One person died Wednesday evening after a crash in Charleston.
Woman faces DUI-causing-death charge in crash
Phenomenal fundraiser helps woman with car issues
Woman humbled by outpouring of love/donations for new car

Latest News

Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash.
Pedestrian killed in crash identified
Organizing your refrigerator
Organizing your refrigerator
Burrata at The Olive Tree Cafe & Catering
Burrata at The Olive Tree Cafe & Catering
Gas Tank Getaway | River Days Festival
Gas Tank Getaway | River Days Festival