Officer saves choking 18-month-old, caught on camera

Dash and body cam video shows what happened when he pulled over a car to find a choking baby. (WXYZ/WARREN POLICE/MELVINDALE POLICE/MACOMB CO SHERIFF/CNN)
By WXYZ staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
WARREN, Mich. (WXYZ) - Dramatic dashcam video shows the moment when a police officer saves the life of an infant who was choking.

The mother did not call police because she was on her way to the hospital when the life-saving action happened.

A Warren police officer was on duty looking out for distracted drivers this week near 12 Mile and Schoenherr when a car going about double the speed limit sped by.

What happened next was caught on dash and body cam.

“Help, help, we got a baby in here dying,” a person is heard saying on the video.

“He’s waving his hands out the window, and he’s saying that there’s a baby that’s unresponsive,” said Warren police officer Brendan Fraser, who pulled over the speeding blue Camaro.

Fraser said he has a 4-and-1/2-year-old stepson himself and couldn’t imagine the panic the parents were clearly feeling.

“At this point, it’s not about writing a ticket, stopping a speeding driver. There’s an actual emergency here,” Fraser said.

“We took him to the hospital. They said he had COVID, and then he just started seizing,” a woman is heard saying on the video.

Fraser said the 18-month-old’s face was blue, and he had saliva around his mouth, but as more officers arrived as backup, light breathing began to return.

“He’s getting air I can feel him, listen, listen,” Fraser is heard saying on video.

“Watching it now, it’s kind of overwhelming, but in the moment there’s really not much thought other than relying on the training that we receive,” Fraser said.

At the beginning of August, a Melvindale officer saved a 3-year-old not breathing, and in June, a Macomb county deputy saved the life of a 2-year-old not breathing.

Fraser said if he could offer any safety advice to parents, it would be this: “Even if you live right next door to the hospital, I would say call 911. The dispatchers will tell you what to do and the paramedics will show up especially with children.”

Fraser and the family have yet to reconnect, but he said if they/d like to come to the station, he’d love to have them.

Copyright 2023 WXYX via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

