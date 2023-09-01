Pedestrian killed in crash identified

By Ryan Murphy
Published: Sep. 1, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Charleston Police Department has released the name of a woman hit and killed by a car in Charleston Friday.

Officers said Yvonne Barry, 65, of Charleston was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Park Avenue just after 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 1.

They said Barry was taken to the hopsital where she was pronounced dead.

The Charleston Police Department said no charges are expected to be filed against the driver of the car.

