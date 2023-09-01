Putnam County Sheriff’s Office opens new home

PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a year and a half in a former flower shop, the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office cut the ribbon Friday on their new $10 million 22,000-square-foot facility.

“For the men and women that work in this, this office, the sheriff’s office of Putnam County, this is the best place that we could design and build for them to work,” Sheriff Bobby Eggleton said.

The new facility features a space for evidence collection, a variety of interview spaces areas for training and a workspace for each deputy.

Eggleton said the facility is designed to keep investigations moving and for law enforcement to stay functional for decades to come.

“We are a standalone law enforcement agency now, we need nobody to do anything,” Eggleton said. “Of course, we will always reach out to our partners throughout the county and throughout the state, and even our federal partners but make no mistake about it: we are here to serve the people Putnam County, and we can do it all right here in this new facility to hold your mind.”

He said he hopes those living in Putnam County feel confident knowing the upgrades are made with the community in mind.

“Whatever we need to do to serve you, and like I said, it must be true, and that’s what we do as elected officials and law enforcement officers,” he said. “We’re here to serve people. The day that we stopped serving, we need to go home. We’re here to serve and ... we have the state-of-the-art facility to make our service better.”

