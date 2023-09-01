Team of the Week | Cabell Midland Knights

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - After a season opening loss to George Washington in 2022, the Cabell Midland Knights spent the off-season determined a week-1 rematch with the team from the capital city would have a different outcome.

“Any time someone beats you or you don’t win, I think it’s always motivation,” Midland head coach Luke Salmons said.

Last Thursday night, the Knights set the tone early. On the first play from scrimmage, new quarterback Robert Shockey outran the Patriots defense for a 73-yard touchdown run.

“It’s exciting to have things go your way, especially the first play of the game,” Salmons said.

The Knights offense erupted in a 49-21 victory.

Curtis Jones Jr. rushed for a trio of scores.

“Every morning from before school from January to May, we got up at 5 in the morning, and that was really one of our number one motivations was getting back at GW,” Jones said.

“I was proud of our kids’ effort and attitude,” Salmons said. “They played together as a team.”

The performance earned Cabell Midland’s this week’s WSAZ Team of the Week Trophy.

The Knights look to carry the momentum into a week-2 matchup against rival Spring Valley.

