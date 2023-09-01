United Way & Charleston Dirty Birds team up for flood assistance

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - United Way of Central West Virginia and Charleston Dirty Birds Baseball are teaming up to collect cleaning supplies after recent flooding impacted areas in Eastern Kanawha County.

Guests can bring two or more items and receive a general admission ticket to that game at the ballpark through Sunday.

The following items will be accepted:

Heavy Duty Trash Bags/Contractor Bags

Buckets (5 gallon or smaller)

Sponges

Scrub Brushes

Squeegees

Mops

Rubber/Latex Gloves

Work Gloves

Bleach

Multi-Purpose Cleaner

Laundry Detergent

Paper Towels

Disinfecting Wipes

Plastic Totes

Flat Shovels

Box Fans

CLOTHING ITEMS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED

Monetary donations can be made to United Way of Central WV at www.unitedwaycwv.org click the orange Donate button and note that your contribution is for flood relief.

If you have been impacted by the flooding and need additional assistance, please dial 2-1-1, to reach WV 211, a program of the West Virginia United Way Collaborative.

