United Way & Charleston Dirty Birds team up for flood assistance
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - United Way of Central West Virginia and Charleston Dirty Birds Baseball are teaming up to collect cleaning supplies after recent flooding impacted areas in Eastern Kanawha County.
Guests can bring two or more items and receive a general admission ticket to that game at the ballpark through Sunday.
The following items will be accepted:
- Heavy Duty Trash Bags/Contractor Bags
- Buckets (5 gallon or smaller)
- Sponges
- Scrub Brushes
- Squeegees
- Mops
- Rubber/Latex Gloves
- Work Gloves
- Bleach
- Multi-Purpose Cleaner
- Laundry Detergent
- Paper Towels
- Disinfecting Wipes
- Plastic Totes
- Flat Shovels
- Box Fans
CLOTHING ITEMS WILL NOT BE ACCEPTED
Monetary donations can be made to United Way of Central WV at www.unitedwaycwv.org click the orange Donate button and note that your contribution is for flood relief.
If you have been impacted by the flooding and need additional assistance, please dial 2-1-1, to reach WV 211, a program of the West Virginia United Way Collaborative.
Keep checking the WSAZ app for the latest information.
Copyright 2023 WSAZ. All rights reserved.